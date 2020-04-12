Fraud Fighters: More Coronavirus scams

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama joins us via Zoom video conference. Here’s a look at some of the things she talked about:

Scammers are taking advantage of fears and concerns about the coronavirus. State and federal law enforcement are cracking down, but we need the public to be aware:

· There is currently no vaccine, no drug treatment, and no cure for the coronavirus. Anyone selling any product with these claims is committing fraud. Ignore and delete any emails, texts, or other ads pushing fake vaccines, tests, or cures. Some scammers are even impersonating health officials and going door-to-door selling fake tests.

· Watch out for “phishing” emails. These emails will claim they are from the World Health Organization (WHO) or Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or some other legitimate source. They reference “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” and claim they have “safety measures” in the link or attachment they send. DO NOT CLICK links or attachments in these emails.

· NEW: Stimulus checks will be coming to many Americans soon, and new scams are popping up to try to steal that money. The calls or emails claiming to be from the government and ask for your Social Security or bank information. Some claim you can get a “loan” against your expected check – for a large up-front fee. Don’t give any information to anyone on the phone, and don’t click any links in emails or texts.

· Talk with your doctor: If you have any questions about any medical product or anything related to coronavirus, please check with your doctor or urgent care clinic. Never take any drug or treatment of any kind without a prescription or advice from a medical professional.