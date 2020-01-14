Will Burrow participate in Senior Bowl week, play in game?

#1 pick holding Bengals reportedly want the Heisman Trophy winner to play for their staff in Mobile

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Will LSU quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Joe Burrow be in Mobile next week for the Senior Bowl? Could he possibly even play in the game?


“People might think I am crazy, but I still think there’s a good chance Joe ends up here,” Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy told Bleacher Report.

The Cincinnati Bengals own the number one pick in the NFL draft and its staff will coach the South squad. The Senior Bowl experience would be a great opportunity for the team and its coaching staff to get to know its potential top pick and the Bengals have reportedly encouraged Burrow, an Ohio native, to play.

After playing 15 games, Burrow would have to be in Mobile just a week after winning the National Championship. A possibility is that Burrow will attend Senior Bowl week and participate in meetings and other off-field activities but will not practice or play. That’s happened in the past as a “compromise” of sorts with other highly touted players who don’t want to risk injury or a draft damaging poor performance in Mobile.

Currently, there are six quarterbacks playing in the game, including Oregon’s Justin Herbert who is projected to go in the first round of the draft. Herbert will play on the South squad for the Bengals staff, as will former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

