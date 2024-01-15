MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Heisman runner-up is coming to Mobile next month — as Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. accepted an inviation to play in the Senior Bowl, game officials announced Monday.

The announcement comes just one week after Penix and No. 2 Washington fell to No. 1 Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Penix’s illustrious college career began in 2018 at Indiana where he spent four years.

The Tampa, Florida-native saw his play-making ability skyrocket when he transferred to Washington to reunite with head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana in 2019. Penix eclipsed 4,000 passing years in each of his two seasons with the Huskies. Before transferring, his career high in a season was 1,645 passing yards (2020).

Now, Penix comes to Mobile for the Senior Bowl, and DeBoer is headed to Tuscaloosa after taking the Alabama head coaching position after Nick Saban retired last week.

Penix threw for 13,741 yards, 96 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in his college career.

In the 2023-2024 season, Penix impressed the most and finished second to LSU’s Jayden Daniels in the Heisman race. This year, he threw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with another three touchdowns on the ground. He led the Huskies to an undefeated regular season, a Pac-12 title in the an conference’s final year and a Sugar Bowl victory over Texas.

The personal accolades also rolled in for Penix as he was named the Maxwell Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American.