New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after being defeated by the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday morning that he’ll be leaving the New England Patriots.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

The Patriots drafted Brady in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The future Hall of Famer won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

The three-time MVP will now wear a different uniform for the first time in his professional career.