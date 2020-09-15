Tartt records interception in Week-1, Julio grabs nine passes

Here is a look at how local players fared in NFL Week-1.
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson played 12 snaps or 18% of Washington’s defensive plays and recorded one tackle in team’s upset win over Philadelphia
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron was inactive in his first game with the Broncos
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G Baltimore
Fluker played 41% of the Ravens offensive plays as Baltimore routed Cleveland 38-6.
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Gano hit a 21-yard field goal and a PAT, as the Giants lost to Pittsburgh 26-16
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans in a loss to Kansas City
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in their victory at Carolina
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Jones caught nine passes for 157 in the Falcons’ loss to Seattle
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Kansas City
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine was not active for his first NFL game – a Jets loss to Buffalo
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith was on the field for 20% of the Falcons’ offensive plays. He had one carry for four yards
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
In his first game for the Colts, Stallworth played 26% of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps and recorded one tackle.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt had four tackles and intercepted a pass for the Niners in a loss to Arizona.
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward had four tackles for the Niners in a loss to Arizona
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over the N.Y. Jets