Tartt records interception in Week-1, Julio grabs nine passes

Here is a look at how local players fared in NFL Week-1.

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson played 12 snaps or 18% of Washington’s defensive plays and recorded one tackle in team’s upset win over Philadelphia

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron was inactive in his first game with the Broncos

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Baltimore

Fluker played 41% of the Ravens offensive plays as Baltimore routed Cleveland 38-6.

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano hit a 21-yard field goal and a PAT, as the Giants lost to Pittsburgh 26-16

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans in a loss to Kansas City

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in their victory at Carolina

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones caught nine passes for 157 in the Falcons’ loss to Seattle

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Kansas City

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine was not active for his first NFL game – a Jets loss to Buffalo

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith was on the field for 20% of the Falcons’ offensive plays. He had one carry for four yards

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

In his first game for the Colts, Stallworth played 26% of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps and recorded one tackle.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt had four tackles and intercepted a pass for the Niners in a loss to Arizona.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward had four tackles for the Niners in a loss to Arizona

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over the N.Y. Jets