MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning in 2024, the Senior Bowl will allow underclassmen who have declared for the NFL Draft to compete in the all-star game.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissaro.

The Senior Bowl as well as the East-West Shrine Game, the Hula Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl will allow juniors and redshirt sophomores, who did not graduate from their respective schools but declared for the draft, to play in the game.

The change will be in place for the 75th Senior Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 3.

That means some of the biggest names in the upcoming draft class, like USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could all play in the game.