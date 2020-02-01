Movement underway to fight to keep Senior Bowl at Ladd

A group has formed and is gathering petition signatures to keep the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The “Save the Senior Bowl Committee” will hold a petition signing Monday from 6pm to 8pm at the Williamson High School Gym.

The Senior Bowl’s contract with the City of Mobile has expired and the University of South Alabama is opening a new football stadium on its campus this fall. Senior Bowl officials have not commented on whether they want to move the game to West Mobile, but sources have told News 5 that they have raised concerns about safety after a shooting at Ladd during a high school game last August. The Mobile County Public School System and the stadium immediately took measures to improve security and there have been no subsequent problems.

There are numerous issues involving a move from Ladd to USA which have not been addressed publicly, including moving the game from a 40,000 capacity stadium to a 25,000 capacity park. This year’s Senior Bowl had an announced crowd of 38,000. Parking and traffic at the USA stadium are still unknowns, as are sponsorship and signage availability and conflicts. Ladd-Peebles is much more convenient to downtown hotels where most NFL coaches and scouts stay during Senior Bowl week.

School Board Commissioner Robert Battles, who represents the area around Ladd-Peebles, is leading the signature effort. He says the petition will be presented to the Mobile City Council on March 10.

The Senior Bowl has been played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium since the game moved to Mobile in 1951.