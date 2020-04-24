Mobile’s Huff hoping for NFL draft success

Former St. Paul’s standout Bryce Huff is hoping to hear his named called during the NFL Draft this weekend. Many draft experts believe Huff could be drafted as early as the fifth round.

Huff moved from linebacker to defensive end for his senior season at Memphis and earned second team American Athletic Conference honors. Although he wasn’t invited to the NFL prospects combine in February, Huff has picked up a lot of draft steam. Bleacher Report calls him one of the “best kept secrets of the draft.”

“The 6’3″, 245-pound Huff has one of the cleanest first steps in the edge-rusher class,” says Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller. “His ability to stun blockers with speed is eye-opening. If Huff gets into a system where he can pin his ears back and get into the backfield, and one that will develop his countermoves, he could become a star.”

Miller says it’s more likely that Huff will play linebacker in a 3-4 defensive system than defensive end in a 4-3 system.

Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft are Friday night. Rounds four through seven take place Saturday.

Huff helped St. Paul’s to back-to-back State 5A Championships. His brother Jordan, a running back, played at St. Paul’s and Northern Illinois and had a try-out with the Tampa Bay Bucs.