Mobile’s Barron signs with Denver

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Mark Barron agreed to terms on Monday with the Denver Broncos and practiced with the squad.

The Denver Post reports Barron had been in Colorado since last week and needed to pass three COVID-19 tests before signing a contract and participating in his first practice.

Denver’s starting inside linebacker Todd Davis is out with a calf injury and rookie linebacker Justin Strnad, a fifth round pick out of Wake Forest, is out for the year following wrist surgery.

“(General manager) John (Elway) wanted to be proactive with (Barron),” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “He’s obviously been a good player in the league and we’ll see how he can fit in. He obviously has a lot to learn in a short period of time.”

Barron was released in March after playing one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Barron won a state high school championship at St. Paul’s and two national championship at the University of Alabama. A first round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Bucs, Barron was traded to the Rams in 2014 and went to the Super Bowl with them in the 2018 season.

LATEST STORIES