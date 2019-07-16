Local players ready for NFL training camps

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)
17 players from Lower Alabama and eight from Northwest Florida will be in uniform when NFL training camps open later this week. In addition, more than a dozen other local players are unsigned free agents who could end up in an NFL camp.
Eight local NFL veterans will play for new teams this season.
Listed below are the players, their high school and college, position, NFL team, and an update heading into training camp.
LOWER ALABAMA
Signed
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB Washington
Reporters who follow the Redskins say Anderson will have to fight to keep his starting job, especially after skipping voluntary practice this spring.
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed Barron to a two year, $12 million free agent deal. Barron played in the Super Bowl in February for the L.A. Rams.
Deshaun Davis
Vigor/Auburn
LB Cincinnati
After a stellar career at Auburn, Davis was taken in the 6th round by the Bengals.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G Seattle
The Seahawks re-signed Fluker for two years at $9 million, almost tripling his salary, after their other starting guard, J.R. Sweezy signed with Arizona.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
The former high school quarterback became the first Alabama State Hornet drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft when he was elected 23rd overall by the Houston Texans.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Oakland
The 30-year-old former All Pro will make $8.6 million in the final year of his contract with the Raiders.
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Still among the top wide receivers in the game, Jones is set to make $9.6 million this year but could still get a raise in a new contract.
Eric Lee
Daphne/South Florida
DE Detroit
After playing for the Patriots in the Super Bowl following the 2017 season, Lee spent 2018 bouncing back and forth between the Lions’ practice squad and Detroit’s active roster.
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron will be paid $3 million to back-up Deshawn Watson in Houston this season. The Texans are McCarron’s fourth team in the last 18 months.
C.J. Mosley
Theodore/Alabama
LB N.Y. Jets
Mosley left the Ravens and signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets, with $51 million guaranteed. It’s the largest contract ever given an inside linebacker.
Darius Philon
Vigor/Arkansas
DT Arizona
Philon should start in Arizona where he signed a $10 million, 2-year free agent deal. He had 8.5 sacks the last two seasons for the Chargers in a part-time role.
Michael Pierce
Daphne/Samford
DT Baltimore
Pierce earned a raise from $600,000 to $3 million, then drew the ire of Coach Jim Harbaugh who kicked him out of mini camp in May for being overweight.
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith rushed 90 times and scored four touchdowns in his rookie year and could be given a bigger role in the Falcons’ offense this season.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT New Orleans
An undrafted rookie training camp surprise last year, Stallworth played about a third of the Saints defensive snaps in 2018.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt has played well but has missed half of the past two seasons with injuries. He will make up to $3.3 million this year.
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
The former 1st round pick returned to the 49ers on a one year, $4.5 million deal. Injuries the last couple of seasons have limited Ward’s playing time.
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
$1,241,421
The Bill signed T.J. to a two year deal worth up to $3.2 million. Yeldon was solid in four years in Jacksonville. He will fight veterans Sean McCoy, Frank Gore, and rookie Devin Singletary for playing time in Buffalo.
Unsigned
B.J. Autry
Blount/Jacksonville State
G Free Agent
The 340-pound Autry was considered the 16th best guard in this year’s draft but was not taken and has not signed as a free agent. He initially went to Baylor out of Blount, but transferred to junior college and then ended up at Jacksonville State.
Blaine Clausell
Baker/Miss. State
T Free Agent
Clausell spent two months with Arizona last season but was waived by the Cardinals. He previously had stints with Carolina and Washington.
Sammie Coates
Leroy/Auburn
WR Free Agent
Coates played in 12 games for Houston last year before being released in December. He signed with Kansas City in February but was released in May.
Quinterrius Eatmon
Vigor/South Florida
G Free Agent
Eatmon was cut by the Panthers after training camp last year. He previously played with the Raiders.
Jalston Fowler
Vigor/Alabama
FB Free Agent
Fowler was cut by Atlanta in training camp last year and resurfaced with his old team, Tennessee, for a few weeks but didn’t see game action. Fewer and fewer NFL teams now employ a true fullback like Fowler.
Jamarcus King
Blount/South Carolina
CB Free Agent
King got a look from the Raiders and Redskins as an undrafted free agent last year but didn’t stick with either team.
K.J. Maye
Murphy/Minnesota
WR Free Agent
Maye was cut following training camp in 2016 by the Giants, and in 2017 and 2018 by the Patriots.
Matt McCants
Williamson/UAB
G/T Free Agent
McCants tried to resurrect his career with the Birmingham Iron, but the Alliance of American Football went belly up. McCants has played with the Bears, Browns, and Raiders.
Captain Munnerlyn
Murphy/So. Carolina
CB Free Agent
Munnerlyn played well in the nickel role for the Panthers last year and says at age 31 that he still has a few good years left.
Jay Prosch
UMS-Wright/Auburn
FB Free Agent
After four seasons as a starter for the Texans, Prosch was cut by Houston at the end of the 2018 training camp.
Brandon Silvers
Gulf Shores/Troy
QB Free Agent
Silvers got a quick look from the Saints last summer as an undrafted rookie out of Troy. He resurrected his career in the Alliance of American Football, starting two games for the Memphis Express, passing for 799 yards and four TD’s. Silvers was signed by the Jets in April, but was waived following mini camp, in May
Tre Williams
St. Paul’s/Auburn
LB Free Agent
Williams signed a free agent deal out of Auburn last year with the Jets but was released due to a neck injury. He was signed by the Lions in February, but was cut in May following mini camp.
NORTHWEST FLORIDA
Signed
Doug Baldwin
Gulf Breeze/Stanford
WR Seattle
Baldwin missed three games with injury last year, but remains a top threat in the Seahawks offense. He’ll make $6.2 million in the final year of his Seattle contract
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K Carolina
The 32-year-old is entering his second decade in the NFL. He blasted a 63 yard game winning field goal last season to beat the N.Y. Giants.
Jordan Leggett
Navarre/Clemson
TE Tampa Bay
After catching 14 balls and one touchdown for the Jets in his first two years in the league, Leggett moves back to his home state to play with the Bucs.
Terrell McClain
Pensacola/So. Florida
DT Arizona
McClain signed a free agent contract with Arizona. The Cardinals will be his seventh NFL team, and his fourth in the last four years.
Damarious Randall
Pensacola/Arizona State
CB Arizona
After spending the last couple seasons in Cleveland, the 30-year-old joins his fifth NFL team.
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
As a rookie last year, Reaves was cut by the Eagles in training camp and was then signed by Washington to their practice squad. Reaves was activated in December and made his NFL debut.
Ryan Santoso
Pace/Minneota
P Detroit
As a rookie, Santoso was cut by the Lions after training camp. Apparently, though, Detroit was impressed enough to give the 6’5″, 260 pound former placekicker another look.
Akeem Spence
Fort Walton Beach/Illinois
DT Miami
Spence started all 16 games for Miami last year, making 23 tackles and two sacks.
Signed CFL
Qudarius Ford
Tate/South Alabama
CB Toronto (CFL)
Ford is now in his fourth year in Canada. He won a Grey Cup title in 2017 with Saskatchewan.
Unsigned
Alfred Morris
Pine Forest/Fla. Atlantic
RB Free Agent
Morris rushed for 111 yards and a TD in the season finale for the 49ers, but is still looking for a team in 2019.
Ahtyba Rubin
Escambia/Iowa State
DL Free Agent
Rubin spent the 2018 season on injured reserve with the Raiders after tearing a biceps muscle.
Josh Sitton
Pensacola Catholic/Central Florida
G Retired
The Dolphins placed the Sitton on injured reserve with a rotator cuff injury in September. In March, the 33-year-old retired after 11 seasons in the NFL.
COASTAL MISSISSIPPI
Signed
Tremaine Brock
Long Beach/Belhaven
DB Arizona
Brock signed a one year, $1.3 million free agent contract with Arizona – his fifth team in the last three years.
Unsigned
Tom Johnson
Moss Point/So. Miss
DT Free Agent
Johnson played well in a back-up role last year for Minnesota but at age 34, is there another season left for this veteran of the NFL, CFL, Arena League, and World League?