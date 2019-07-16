Local players ready for NFL training camps

Former St. Paul’s and Alabama star Mark Barron begins the season with a new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers

26 players from the News 5 area are on NFL rosters and several more could join them

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)

17 players from Lower Alabama and eight from Northwest Florida will be in uniform when NFL training camps open later this week. In addition, more than a dozen other local players are unsigned free agents who could end up in an NFL camp.

Eight local NFL veterans will play for new teams this season.

Listed below are the players, their high school and college, position, NFL team, and an update heading into training camp.

LOWER ALABAMA

Signed

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB Washington

Reporters who follow the Redskins say Anderson will have to fight to keep his starting job, especially after skipping voluntary practice this spring.

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Pittsburgh

The Steelers signed Barron to a two year, $12 million free agent deal. Barron played in the Super Bowl in February for the L.A. Rams.

Deshaun Davis

Vigor/Auburn

LB Cincinnati

After a stellar career at Auburn, Davis was taken in the 6th round by the Bengals.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Seattle

The Seahawks re-signed Fluker for two years at $9 million, almost tripling his salary, after their other starting guard, J.R. Sweezy signed with Arizona.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

The former high school quarterback became the first Alabama State Hornet drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft when he was elected 23rd overall by the Houston Texans.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Oakland

The 30-year-old former All Pro will make $8.6 million in the final year of his contract with the Raiders.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Still among the top wide receivers in the game, Jones is set to make $9.6 million this year but could still get a raise in a new contract.

Eric Lee

Daphne/South Florida

DE Detroit

After playing for the Patriots in the Super Bowl following the 2017 season, Lee spent 2018 bouncing back and forth between the Lions’ practice squad and Detroit’s active roster.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron will be paid $3 million to back-up Deshawn Watson in Houston this season. The Texans are McCarron’s fourth team in the last 18 months.

C.J. Mosley

Theodore/Alabama

LB N.Y. Jets

Mosley left the Ravens and signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets, with $51 million guaranteed. It’s the largest contract ever given an inside linebacker.

Darius Philon

Vigor/Arkansas

DT Arizona

Philon should start in Arizona where he signed a $10 million, 2-year free agent deal. He had 8.5 sacks the last two seasons for the Chargers in a part-time role.

Michael Pierce

Daphne/Samford

DT Baltimore

Pierce earned a raise from $600,000 to $3 million, then drew the ire of Coach Jim Harbaugh who kicked him out of mini camp in May for being overweight.

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith rushed 90 times and scored four touchdowns in his rookie year and could be given a bigger role in the Falcons’ offense this season.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT New Orleans

An undrafted rookie training camp surprise last year, Stallworth played about a third of the Saints defensive snaps in 2018.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt has played well but has missed half of the past two seasons with injuries. He will make up to $3.3 million this year.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

The former 1st round pick returned to the 49ers on a one year, $4.5 million deal. Injuries the last couple of seasons have limited Ward’s playing time.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

$1,241,421

The Bill signed T.J. to a two year deal worth up to $3.2 million. Yeldon was solid in four years in Jacksonville. He will fight veterans Sean McCoy, Frank Gore, and rookie Devin Singletary for playing time in Buffalo.

Unsigned

B.J. Autry

Blount/Jacksonville State

G Free Agent

The 340-pound Autry was considered the 16th best guard in this year’s draft but was not taken and has not signed as a free agent. He initially went to Baylor out of Blount, but transferred to junior college and then ended up at Jacksonville State.

Blaine Clausell

Baker/Miss. State

T Free Agent

Clausell spent two months with Arizona last season but was waived by the Cardinals. He previously had stints with Carolina and Washington.

Sammie Coates

Leroy/Auburn

WR Free Agent

Coates played in 12 games for Houston last year before being released in December. He signed with Kansas City in February but was released in May.

Quinterrius Eatmon

Vigor/South Florida

G Free Agent

Eatmon was cut by the Panthers after training camp last year. He previously played with the Raiders.

Jalston Fowler

Vigor/Alabama

FB Free Agent

Fowler was cut by Atlanta in training camp last year and resurfaced with his old team, Tennessee, for a few weeks but didn’t see game action. Fewer and fewer NFL teams now employ a true fullback like Fowler.

Jamarcus King

Blount/South Carolina

CB Free Agent

King got a look from the Raiders and Redskins as an undrafted free agent last year but didn’t stick with either team.

K.J. Maye

Murphy/Minnesota

WR Free Agent

Maye was cut following training camp in 2016 by the Giants, and in 2017 and 2018 by the Patriots.

Matt McCants

Williamson/UAB

G/T Free Agent

McCants tried to resurrect his career with the Birmingham Iron, but the Alliance of American Football went belly up. McCants has played with the Bears, Browns, and Raiders.

Captain Munnerlyn

Murphy/So. Carolina

CB Free Agent

Munnerlyn played well in the nickel role for the Panthers last year and says at age 31 that he still has a few good years left.

Jay Prosch

UMS-Wright/Auburn

FB Free Agent

After four seasons as a starter for the Texans, Prosch was cut by Houston at the end of the 2018 training camp.

Brandon Silvers

Gulf Shores/Troy

QB Free Agent

Silvers got a quick look from the Saints last summer as an undrafted rookie out of Troy. He resurrected his career in the Alliance of American Football, starting two games for the Memphis Express, passing for 799 yards and four TD’s. Silvers was signed by the Jets in April, but was waived following mini camp, in May

Tre Williams

St. Paul’s/Auburn

LB Free Agent

Williams signed a free agent deal out of Auburn last year with the Jets but was released due to a neck injury. He was signed by the Lions in February, but was cut in May following mini camp.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

Signed

Doug Baldwin

Gulf Breeze/Stanford

WR Seattle

Baldwin missed three games with injury last year, but remains a top threat in the Seahawks offense. He’ll make $6.2 million in the final year of his Seattle contract

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K Carolina

The 32-year-old is entering his second decade in the NFL. He blasted a 63 yard game winning field goal last season to beat the N.Y. Giants.

Jordan Leggett

Navarre/Clemson

TE Tampa Bay

After catching 14 balls and one touchdown for the Jets in his first two years in the league, Leggett moves back to his home state to play with the Bucs.

Terrell McClain

Pensacola/So. Florida

DT Arizona

McClain signed a free agent contract with Arizona. The Cardinals will be his seventh NFL team, and his fourth in the last four years.

Damarious Randall

Pensacola/Arizona State

CB Arizona

After spending the last couple seasons in Cleveland, the 30-year-old joins his fifth NFL team.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

As a rookie last year, Reaves was cut by the Eagles in training camp and was then signed by Washington to their practice squad. Reaves was activated in December and made his NFL debut.

Ryan Santoso

Pace/Minneota

P Detroit

As a rookie, Santoso was cut by the Lions after training camp. Apparently, though, Detroit was impressed enough to give the 6’5″, 260 pound former placekicker another look.

Akeem Spence

Fort Walton Beach/Illinois

DT Miami

Spence started all 16 games for Miami last year, making 23 tackles and two sacks.

Signed CFL

Qudarius Ford

Tate/South Alabama

CB Toronto (CFL)

Ford is now in his fourth year in Canada. He won a Grey Cup title in 2017 with Saskatchewan.

Unsigned

Alfred Morris

Pine Forest/Fla. Atlantic

RB Free Agent

Morris rushed for 111 yards and a TD in the season finale for the 49ers, but is still looking for a team in 2019.

Ahtyba Rubin

Escambia/Iowa State

DL Free Agent

Rubin spent the 2018 season on injured reserve with the Raiders after tearing a biceps muscle.

Josh Sitton

Pensacola Catholic/Central Florida

G Retired

The Dolphins placed the Sitton on injured reserve with a rotator cuff injury in September. In March, the 33-year-old retired after 11 seasons in the NFL.

COASTAL MISSISSIPPI

Signed

Tremaine Brock

Long Beach/Belhaven

DB Arizona

Brock signed a one year, $1.3 million free agent contract with Arizona – his fifth team in the last three years.

Unsigned

Tom Johnson

Moss Point/So. Miss

DT Free Agent

Johnson played well in a back-up role last year for Minnesota but at age 34, is there another season left for this veteran of the NFL, CFL, Arena League, and World League?