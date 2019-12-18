Julio, Hudson make Pro Bowl

Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones and Oakland center Rodney Hudson are the local players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. The game will be played in Orlando on Jan. 26.

Jones has 82 receptions and six touchdowns for the Falcons. He’s fifth in the NFL in receiving yards with 1150 yards. This is his 8th Pro Bowl selection in his 9th NFL season.

Hudson was one of two centers named to the AFC squad. This is his 4th Pro Bowl selection.

Jones prepped at Foley and later played at Alabama. Hudson played at B.C. Rain and Florida State.