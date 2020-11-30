Ito Smith rushes for touchdown in Week-12 but several locals miss games

Here is a recap of Week 12 performances by local NFL players
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson was inactive for Washington’s Thanksgiving Day game against Dallas with a knee injury
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron was taken off injured reserve but was not active for Denver’s loss to the Saints.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G/T Baltimore
Fluker was placed on the Ravens COVID reserve list and likely will not play Tuesday against Pittsburgh
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Gano came off COVID reserve and kicked four field goals in the Giants 19-17 win over Cincinnati.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a Thanksgiving victory over Detroit.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a loss at Atlanta.
Bryce Huff
St. Paul’s/Memphis
LB N.Y. Jets
Huff had two tackles and a QB hit, and played on 29-percent of the Jets defensive snaps in a loss to Miami.
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Jones sat out the Falcons win over Las Vegas with a hamstring injury
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not play in the Texans’ win in Detroit.
Alfred Morris
Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic
RB N.Y. Giants
Morris rushed four times for eight yards in New York’s win over Cincinnati
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
DB Washington
Reaves played on half the team’s defensive snaps and recorded a sack in a Thanksgiving win over Dallas.
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith saw the most action of his season, rushing 12 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes in Atlanta’s win over Las Vegas.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
Stallworth played a season high 74-percent of snaps and had a combined four tackles in the Colts loss to Tennessee.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward forced two fumbles and had five tackles in the 49ers win over the L.A. Rams.
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over the L.A. Chargers.