Ito Smith rushes for touchdown in Week-12 but several locals miss games

Football

Anderson, Jones, Tartt, Perine hurt, Fluker on COVID list

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here is a recap of Week 12 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson was inactive for Washington’s Thanksgiving Day game against Dallas with a knee injury

Mark Barron 

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron was taken off injured reserve but was not active for Denver’s loss to the Saints.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G/T Baltimore

Fluker was placed on the Ravens COVID reserve list and likely will not play Tuesday against Pittsburgh

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano came off COVID reserve and kicked four field goals in the Giants 19-17 win over Cincinnati.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a Thanksgiving victory over Detroit.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100-percent  of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a loss at Atlanta.

Bryce Huff

St. Paul’s/Memphis

LB N.Y. Jets

Huff had two tackles and a QB hit, and played on 29-percent of the Jets defensive snaps in a loss to Miami.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones sat out the Falcons win over Las Vegas with a hamstring injury

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans’ win in Detroit.

Alfred Morris

Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic

RB N.Y. Giants

Morris rushed four times for eight yards in New York’s win over Cincinnati

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

DB Washington

Reaves played on half the team’s defensive snaps and recorded a sack in a Thanksgiving win over Dallas.

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith saw the most action of his season, rushing 12 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes in Atlanta’s win over Las Vegas.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallworth played a season high 74-percent of snaps and had a combined four tackles in the Colts loss to Tennessee.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward forced two fumbles and had five tackles in the 49ers win over the L.A. Rams.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over the L.A. Chargers.

