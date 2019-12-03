Brock signs with Titans

Coastal Mississippi native Tremaine Brock has been signed by the Tennessee Titans, one day after he was surprisingly cut by the Arizona Cardinals. He will provide depth for a banged up Titans secondary.

In his first year with Arizona, the 31-year-old defensive back had been heavily used, appearing in ten games, starting seven, and logging 533 snaps. He had battled a hamstring injury but was back to full health in Week 13.

Brock is a native of Long Beach, Mississippi who played his college football at Minnesota and Belhaven. He is now in his 10th NFL season, having played previous to this season in San Francisco, Minnesota, and Denver.