Bengals and Lions to coach 2020 Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Alabama – The Reese’s Senior Bowl today announced that the NFL League Office has assigned the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions as the coaching staffs for the 71st annual Reese’s Senior Bowl to be played on January 25, 2020 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The Bengals and Lions own the Nos. 1 and 3 picks respectively in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game because it is the only one coached by entire staffs from two National Football League clubs. The participating teams are prioritized based on the NFL draft order with the main caveat being that teams must have a full staff in place, which generally precludes teams with coaching turnover to participate, as was the case this year with the Washington Redskins, who own the No. 2 pick.

The last time the Bengals coached the Reese’s Senior Bowl was 2011 under Marvin Lewis and the Lions last participated in 2013 when Jim Schwartz was the head coach.

Coaching in the Reese’s Senior Bowl gives each staff a unique behind-the-scenes look at the players, not only on the field but also in the meeting rooms. This access is invaluable in the evaluation process and it has helped shape many draft classes over the years. The most recent example is this year’s Oakland Raiders, who had eight Reese’s Senior Bowl alums on the active roster or practice squad to end the season.

Last year, the Reese’s Senior Bowl produced 93 total draft picks, including 40 in the first three rounds and 10 first-round selections. That roster included rookie standouts QB Daniel Jones (Giants), QB Drew Lock (Broncos), QB Gardner Minshew (Jaguars), WR Terry McLaurin (Redskins), WR Deebo Samuel (49ers), OL Elgton Jenkins (Packers), OL Erik McCoy (Saints), DL Montez Sweat (Redskins), DB Darnell Savage (Packers)