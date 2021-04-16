What to do when you have Mold?

Cleaning a home after water damage is an extensive and important task. Mold is caused by undetected water intrusion that remains unmitigated. Cleaning a home after water damage is an extensive, important task. Your carpet, walls & floor coverings are porous which means simple cleaning will not suffice. Surface cleaning only removes visible contamination, but significant quantities of microorganisms are often left behind, which can potentially cause health problems as well as unpleasant odors. Our trained professionals will thoroughly clean, disinfect, and deodorize all surfaces affected by water damage in order to properly eliminate disease-causing bacteria, fungi and other viruses before the area is safe for humans again.

Our plumbing experts are available to you 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, when you need service most.