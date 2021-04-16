What to do if you have Water Damage?

Sponsored Content: Fix this House: Roto Rooter

by: Roto Rooter

Posted: / Updated:

Water damage due to a burst pipe, toilet or sink overflow, appliance failure, severe storm or sewer backup can be disruptive and scary. They occur without warning and must be dealt with immediately. Water and sewage must be extracted and the affected areas professionally cleaned, ventilated, and dried and disinfected as soon as possible to reduce bacteria and mold and other harmful microorganisms.

Some of the water damage services that Roto Rooter offers are plumbing repair, sewer and drain cleaning, slab leak and behind the wall water detection.

The experts at Roto Rooter are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, when you need service!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories