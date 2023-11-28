MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said a new county payroll system is keeping him from fully getting a handle on runaway overtime in the sheriff’s office.

A News 5 Investigation this spring revealed that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spent more than $6 million in 2022 on overtime. Two deputies were paid more than $200,000 last year.

Some deputies claimed to have worked an average of 50 hours of overtime a week in 2022. Eight workers last year logged more than 1,000 overtime hours, meaning they averaged about 20 hours of overtime a week. They earned a combined $1.3 million in overtime pay.

Burch became sheriff earlier this year. He was a top official under the previous sheriff, Sam Cochrane. Burch promised to deal with runaway overtime within the department and at Metro Jail.

“I think we’ve done a great job,” Burch said, adding that he’s changed the way overtime is approved and reported, adding layers of accountability.

“It was working well until the implementation of a new payroll system with the County,” Burch said. “But now we’re, I don’t want to say back to square one, but we’re unable to track and see where it’s being spent.”

Burch said he doesn’t know how much overtime each individual employee is now working.

The former payroll system could generate printouts showing each worker, how much overtime he or she worked, and how much he or she was paid. That isn’t possible now.

The sheriff’s office has nearly 600 employees: deputies in the field, support and administrative staff and corrections officers at Metro Jail. The sheriff’s office, however, does not have its own payroll system, nor does it generate paychecks. That is done by the County Commission which recently installed a new payroll system.

“Like with any new system, there are bugs to be worked out,” Burch said. “Unfortunately for us, it’s a pretty big bug.”

News 5 asked the County to tell us more about its new payroll system and why it can’t produce detailed reports on individual employees – something the Sheriff’s Office said is crucial to keeping overtime in check. County spokesperson Sharee Broussard provided this statement:

“Modernizing the crucial functions of Finance and HR/Payroll is a complex process. Mobile County was only recently made fully aware of the detailed report needed by MCSO and is working to accommodate what’s needed.”

“It’s frustrating,” the sheriff said, adding he realizes the public optics are not great.

Burch said despite not getting individual overtime reports, he does have overall overtime numbers.

“We’ve been able to cut back significantly,” he said.

Burch said in the first five months since the sheriff’s office implemented its new overtime procedures, the department is averaging more than $100,000 in overtime savings from last year.

For fiscal year 2023, MCSO was $93,000 under its projected overtime budget, according to spokesperson Lori Myles.

While Burch continues to deny there was any fraud in previous overtime reporting, he admits the current cost savings could suggest the MCSO wasted money in the past on unnecessary overtime.

“Yeah, I’d say in certain incidents where it was an abuse, that was waste, but (overtime) is a necessity of law enforcement,” Burch said. “I’m not willing to sacrifice the service to the community or the safety of the deputies for numbers.”

A County spokesperson said it should only be a few more weeks before the payroll system can provide the sheriff with individual overtime reports he needs.