Today's Right-This-Minute Moment: A Dad Loses Control After Eating a Cupcake.

GILBERT, AZ – Megan, Neale and their two daughters were at the table ready to eat a cupcake that would reveal the gender of the newest member of the family. As soon as Neale bit the cupcake and saw blue inside he started jumping and shouting for joy after discovering his wife is going to have a baby boy. The couple has recently struggled with infertility but is planning for their new baby in January.

