YouTube TV and Disney reach deal, what this means for you

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — YouTube TV announced that they reached a deal with Disney and will be restoring the channels they lost on Dec. 17.

YouTube TV promised users a $15 dollar credit while the Disney content remained off the platform. For active members, the one-time credit will be applied to your bills for the inconvenience.

YouTube TV will continue to cost $64.99.

For those who canceled their accounts because of losing Disney-related channels, YouTube TV will also apply a one-time $15 dollar credit upon reactivation.

