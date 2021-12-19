YouTube TV and Disney reach deal, what this means for you

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — YouTube TV announced that they reached a deal with Disney and will be restoring the channels they lost on Dec. 17.

YouTube TV promised users a $15 dollar credit while the Disney content remained off the platform. For active members, the one-time credit will be applied to your bills for the inconvenience.

YouTube TV will continue to cost $64.99.

For those who canceled their accounts because of losing Disney-related channels, YouTube TV will also apply a one-time $15 dollar credit upon reactivation.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories