WWE legend Pat Patterson dies at 79

Entertainment

by: Fareeha Rehman,

Posted: / Updated:

Sergeant Slaughter Wrestling Pat Patterson (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A WWE star who made his mark in the Bay Area has died at the age of 79.

WWE made the announcement of Pat Patterson’s death on Wednesday morning.

Patterson was a trailblazer from Canada who became “a fixture in the Bay Area for nearly two decades,” after starting his career in 1958, according to WWE. Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

He also came out as gay in 2014 and wrote a book about it: “Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.”

Once he was done wrestling, Patterson took over as a color commentator, joining Vince McMahon as an executive. One of his legacies includes pitching the Royal Rumble — “one of the ring’s most groundbreaking ideas,” the WWE said.

See a Pat Patterson photo gallery by WWE here.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories