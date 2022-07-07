ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Doobie Brothers — including Michael McDonald — are coming to The Wharf in Orange Beach Amphitheater on July 23, an early summer stop of their 50th Anniversary tour. And you can win tickets to see them.

For the first time in more than 25 years, Tom Johnson, Pat Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald are back on the road together. The four-time GRAMMY Award-winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have racked up nearly 50 million album sales worldwide, five top-10 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, and a catalogue of rock ‘n roll classics.

Win tickets to see the Doobie Brothers live at The Wharf

WKRG News 5 is giving away two second row VIP tickets to the concert. One lucky winner will also receive a $100 gift card for dinner at Mile Marker 158.