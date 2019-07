Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith launch media venture

FILE – In this May 21, 2019 file photo, Will Smith, right, kisses Jada Pinkett Smith as they arrive at the premiere of “Aladdin” at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. The Hollywood power couple on Wednesday announced the launch of a new media venture. According to a statement, Westbrook Inc. will be a cross-platform holding company “formed to execute the Smith family’s global content and commerce business strategy.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are looking to expand their brands under a new corporate umbrella.

The Hollywood power couple on Wednesday announced the launch of a new media venture.

According to a statement, Westbrook Inc. will be a cross-platform holding company “formed to execute the Smith family’s global content and commerce business strategy.”

In a statement, the couple said Westbrook’s mission is “to spread positive ideas, art and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives.”

Westbrook Studios will serve as the studio home to all new premium TV and motion picture projects. It currently serves “Red Table Talk,” the Facebook Watch series featuring Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The company will also develop projects as starring vehicles for Will Smith.