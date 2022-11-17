(WKRG) — Holiday TV specials are a tradition for families across America. So when and where can you watch Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? We have the schedules.
Frosty the Snowman
Frosty and his friends are back on CBS this year. WKRG News 5 will air the original 1969 special followed by the 1992 sequel “Frosty Returns” twice this season:
Friday, Nov. 25: WKRG will air “Frosty the Snowman” at 7 p.m. followed by “Frosty Returns” at 7:30 p.m. The classic TV specials are followed by CBS Movie “A Christmas Proposal.
Saturday, Dec. 10: “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” air from 8 to 9 p.m. following the 1964 stop-motion TV special classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
No holiday television schedule is complete without Rudolph. WKRG will offer two showings of the 1964 stop-motion classic.
Tuesday, Nov. 29: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” plays from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by “Reindeer in Here,” an all-new one-hour animated holiday special premiering this year on CBS.
Saturday, Dec. 10: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” plays from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by back-to-back Frosty the Snowman specials, “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” from 8 to 9 p.m.
Full holiday programming schedule:
WKRG is proud to offer holiday programming through the end of the year. From classic TV specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to entertainment spectacles including “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All,” CBS has a full slate of holiday programming. So pour the hot chocolate and settle in:
Friday, Nov. 25:
- Frosty the Snowman: 7 to 7:30 p.m.
- Frosty Returns: 7:30 to 8 p.m.
- CBS Movie: “A Christmas Proposal” 8 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29:
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: 7 to 8 p.m.
- Reindeer in Here: 8 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3:
- Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire / Legend of the Lost Tribe: 7 to 8 p.m.
- The Story of Santa Claus: 8 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4:
- CBS Original Movie: “Fit For Christmas”: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10:
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: 7 to 8 p.m.
- Frosty the Snowman: 8 to 8:30 p.m.
- Frosty Returns: 8:30 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11:
- National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years: 7 to 8 p.m.
- CBS Original Movie: “Must Love Christmas”: 8 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15:
- Survivor 43 Finale: 7 to 10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16:
- Reindeer in Here: 7 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18:
- CBS Original Movie: “When Christmas Was Young”: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20:
- Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All: 7 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21:
- Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon: 8 to 10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23:
- 24th Annual A Home For the Holidays at the Grove: 7 to 8 p.m.
- CBS Movie: “Christmas Takes Flight”: 8 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28:
- 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors: 7 to 9 p.m.
- The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman: 9 to 10 p.m.