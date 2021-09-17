West Side Story coming to theatres only

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s reincarnation of “West Side Story” has been released. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler portray the star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. The only original cast member to made it to the 2021 version of the movie is Rita Moreno, who played Anita also in the original 1961 movie. “West Side Story” hits theaters ONLY, December 10th.

Country legend Reba McEntire was rescued from a building in Oklahoma after the staircase collapsed.

Video from the scene shows firefighters bringing McEntire out of the building with a ladder.

Reba took to Twitter after the incident to share her experience. She wrote that the staircase collapsed while she and her team were checking out a historical building in Atoka. ‘Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments,’ McEntire she tweeted.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will promote their new collaborative album “Love for Sale” with three upcoming TV specials on CBS, MTV, and Paramount Plus.The special, “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will air Thanksgiving weekend. “Love for Sale” will be released October 1st.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are two of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. The 18th annual list includes world leaders, politicians and others like actress Kate Winslet and gymnast Simone Biles. Yet at 78, President Joe Biden, is the oldest person named.