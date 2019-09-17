Weezer to play free concert at UAB

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Scott Shriner of Weezer perform at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Oct. 18, Grammy Award-winning rock band Weezer will headline a free concert on UAB’s campus in celebration of the university’s 50th anniversary.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. outside on UAB’s Campus Green. Free and open to the public, tickets will be required for entry. All ticket transactions will be limited to two each.

Tickets will be available to UAB students, staff, faculty and National Alumni Society members this Thursday. Additional tickets are scheduled to become available to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. All tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.

This year marks UAB’s 50th anniversary, and the university is celebrating throughout 2019, including its week-long Homecoming celebration, which will be held Oct. 13-19. On Oct. 19, the Blazer will play Old Dominion University at Legion Field for the school’s Homecoming game.

Weezer formed in in 1992 and has sold more than 17 million records worldwide. Some of their greatest hits include “Buddy Holly,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” “Say It Ain’t So,” “El Scorcho,” “Hash Pipe,” “Island In The Sun,” “Beverly Hills,” “Pork and Beans,” and more. The band’s current lineup includes frontman Rivers Cuomo , drummer Patrick Wilson, guitarist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner.

This year, Weezer released a cover of Toto’s “Africa,” which shot to No. 1 and went viral. It was included on “The Teal Album,” an all-cover album which included A-Ha’s “Take on Me,” TLC’s “No Scrubs,” ELO’s “Mr Blue Sky” and many more. The band’s latest is the long-awaited “Weezer (The Black Album),” which came out March 1.

“We are excited to bring this well-known band to campus as part of the 50th anniversary celebration and as a signature event for Homecoming,” UAB President Ray Watts said in a press release sent out Monday. “My thanks to the multiple groups responsible for planning the various events we have had happening throughout the year to celebrate. Their work embodies the UAB shared value of collaboration, and will prove to be an event to remember for years to come.”

The event is sponsored by the UAB Bookstore.