WATCH: ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot trailer features some familiar faces

(CNN Newsource) – Are you ready to head back to Bayside High?

NBC’s new streaming network Peacock has released a new trailer for its reboot of the 90s show “Saved By the Bell.”

The trailer includes some familiar faces like Mario Lopez who played A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley who played Jessie Spano.

It also makes reference to Berkley’s memorable storyline about taking caffeine pills.

This reboot is all about a clash of the cultures. Students displaced by the closings of low-income schools are sent to privileged schools like Bayside.

The new show is set to premiere later this year.

LATEST STORIES: