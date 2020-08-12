Viola Davis purchases South Carolina home on former plantation that she was born in for her birthday

Entertainment

by: Randi Moultrie,

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is celebrating her birthday by recalling her South Carolina roots.

The actress, who has appeared in dozens of movies and television shows, marked her 55th birthday by announcing that she was ‘owning her history’ and remarked on her birthplace, a home on a South Carolina plantation.

“The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it,” she said in a tweet.

Davis has previously discussed her upbringing in interviews throughout her career. The house is located on Singleton Plantation in St. Matthews, South Carolina, where her grandfather worked as a sharecropper.

The plantation is privately owned.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story noted that Davis had purchased the home on the South Carolina plantation. The corrected version reflects her tweet.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories