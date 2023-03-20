(WHNT) — If you were one of the millions to play the popular video game Fortnite, you might be eligible for a refund following a recent settlement the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) made with Epic Games.

In the FTC’s announcement, the company has agreed to pay $245 million to settle allegations linked to in-game purchases.

Epic Games is accused of charging parents and gamers of all ages for unwanted items — and locking the accounts of anyone who disputed the charges with their credit card companies.

(Photo: Business Wire)

According to the FTC’s statement, money from the settlement will be used to refund affected gamers in the United States.

Who is eligible for a refund?

Below are the criteria for who can receive the funds:

Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018

Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between January 2017 and September 2022

Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.

While there isn’t much eligible gamers or account holders can do at the moment, you can stay up-to-date with how to file a claim here.

You can also sign up here to get email updates about the refunds.