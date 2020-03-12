Trailer released for Daphne movie starring Vince Vaughn and Liam Hemsworth

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new movie filmed locally is set to be released soon. The trailer for Arkansas was released on Wednesday.

The movie, starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth and Clarke Duke was filmed mainly in Baldwin County.

You’ll most likely recognize a lot of places in the trailer. Many scenes in the movie were shot in Daphne. Lake Forest Apartments will also be featured in the movie.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories