(CNN Newsource) –It’s the moment “Breaking Bad” fans have been waiting for, the first trailer for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

The movie is a sequel to the show, which picks up shortly after the series finale.

It’s been 6 years since the final episode aired on AMC and fans are hoping the movie finally answers the series cliffhangers, “what happened to Jessie Pinkman?”

It hits Netflix October 11th.