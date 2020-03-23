Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘feeling better’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

Entertainment

by: Drew Taylor and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are on the mend.

The two stars contracted the coronavirus while in Australia earlier this month. They were self-quarantined after they were released from a hospital.

On Sunday, Hanks tweeted “Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.”

He also reminded people the importance of sheltering in place.

“You don’t give it to anyone, you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

Similarly, Wilson took to Instagram Sunday to post a humorous video of her reciting the lyrics to Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.” (EXPLICIT LYRICS)

View this post on Instagram

See it to believe it

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

Hanks was in Australia for pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. He’s is set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, production on the project has been suspended.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories