Tiger Woods undergoes surgery for leg injuries after rollover crash in Palos Verdes area

Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery for multiple leg injuries after a solo-vehicle rollover crash in the Palos Verdes area on Tuesday morning.

Woods was the lone occupant in the vehicle when it crashed about 7:12 a.m. in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road, on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle was headed northbound on Hawthorne at the time.

A hand tool was used to remove the front windshield and get Woods out of the SUV, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Sean Ferguson, contradicting the sheriff’s earlier report that first responders had used the “jaws of life” to extricate the golfing legend.

Sky5 video over the scene showed the heavily damaged gray SUV on its side in a brushy area off the side of the roadway, down a slight hillside.

Woods suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

The golfer’s manager told the Associated Press that Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and was undergoing surgery.

The PGA Tour released a statement on Twitter, saying the organization had been made aware of the crash.

“We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery,” the statement read. “On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

It’s unclear what caused the wreck, and investigators could be seen on scene hours after the crash combing Hawthorne Boulevard for evidence. A stretch of the road has been shut down to traffic amid the investigation.

In the aftermath of the crash, two vehicles stopped by the side of the road to help and both were hit by another car, according to the Fire Department. The agency said minor injuries were reported in that separate collision, but did not specify how many others were hurt.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy.

He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. One tweet on Monday showed him in a cart smiling with David Spade. According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons to celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.

The 15-time major champion last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie.

He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return. The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there during the CBS telecast, Woods replied, “God, I hope so.”

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree.

That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain.

Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

Check back for updates on this developing story.