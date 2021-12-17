12th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concert headlines this week’s 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concert – Various Locations

Come on out to the 12th Annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concerts! They’re going to have 3 shows this weekend; Friday at Laurel Little Theatre in Laurel, MS, Saturday at the Saenger Theater in Mobile with both shows at 7 and then again on Sunday in Silverhill at The Frog Pond Sunday Social at 2pm. Proceeds of this concert will go to benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile for the Saenger Show and The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League for the Laurel Performance.

Caroling with Blow House – Mobile

Get out those tacky Christmas sweaters and grab some hot cocoa! It’s time for Caroling with Blow House in Beinville Square in Downtown Mobile Saturday at 7:30! Bring your family and join us in singing (or playing) some of our favorite holiday tunes. If you have an instrument to play, want to sing along, or just want to enjoy some holiday music and fellowship, all are welcome and the more the merrier!

Silent Light – Ocean Springs

At 6pm Friday night make sure you come on out to Silent Light, presented by Hancock Whitney, as they transform the grounds of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art into an illuminated wonderland inspired by nature and the winter solstice, featuring Anderson-inspired light installations, projections, and 3-D sculpture. The Light Festival & Silent Disco features a variety of performances and experiences animated and digitally-mapped onto the facades of the Museum and the Ocean Springs Community Center.

Chicago In Concert – Biloxi

The legendary self described “rock and roll band with horns” Chicago is coming to the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort in Biloxi Friday night. Chicago has sold over 40 million units in the U.S., with 23 gold, 18 platinum, and eight multi-platinum albums in addition to five consecutive number-one albums on the Billboard 200. Doors open at 7, show starts at 8, so don’t be late!

Juvenile and Friends – Fort Walton Beach

Then last but not least Hip Hop legend Juvenile is here on the Gulf Coast as Juvenile and Friends will be performing at the Vibe Nightclub and Lounge in Fort Walton Beach this Friday night! With Hip Hop Classics such as “Ha” and “Back That Thang Up”, you already know that this New Orleans rapper and former Hot Boy is here to bring the party