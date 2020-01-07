The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible best-sellers for week ending January 3rd:

Fiction:

1. Junkyard Cats by Faith Hunter, narrated by Khristine Hvam (Audible Original)

2. Interview with the Robot by Lee Bacon, narrated by Kevin T. Collins, Ellen Archer, Josh Hurley, Eileen Stevens, Erin Mallon, Jonathan Davis & Stephen Bel Davies (Audible Original)

3. Tinaca Jones by Matt Boren, narrated by Retta, Matt Boren & Stephanie Lemelin (Audible Original)

4. Buried Deep by Margot Hunt, narrated by Therese Plummer (Audible Original)

5. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)

6. The Martian by Andy Weir, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

7. Peter Pan: An Audible Original Drama by J. M. Barrie, narrated by Adeel Akhtar, Rupert Everett, Gerran Howell and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Audible Original)

8. Pont Neuf by Max Byrd, narrated by Natasha Soudek (Audible Original)

9. The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, narrated by Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany (Audible Original)

10. The Christmas Pact by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward, narrated by Andi Arndt and Sebastian York (Audible Original)

Nonfiction:

1. The Power of Self-Compassion by Laurie J. Cameron, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

2. The Minuteman by Greg Donahue, narrated by Jonathan Davis (Audible Original)

3. You Ought to Know Adam Wade by Adam Wade, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

5. The Minimalist Way: Minimalism Strategies to Declutter Your Life and Make Room for Joy by Erica Layne, narrated by Suehyla El-Attar (Audible Studios)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: Techniques for Retraining Your Brain by Jason M. Satterfield & The Great Courses, narrated by Jason M. Satterfield (The Great Courses)

9. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

10. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)