The Price is Right crowns biggest winner in daytime history

From CBS Entertainment: THE PRICE IS RIGHT kicked off “Big Money Week” today, Monday, Oct. 14, with the show’s biggest winner in daytime history! Michael Stouber from Freehold, NJ won big playing Million Dollar Plinko and the showcase! He walked away with $262,742.97 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Fiji, a new car, a diamond tennis bracelet and over $200,000 cash from Million Dollar Plinko. The previous record of $213,876 was set during “Big Money Week” on Oct. 28, 2016.

“Big Money Week” continues on THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Tuesday, Oct. 15 – Friday, Oct. 18, (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Over the course of the week, three and a half million dollars in cash and prizes are up for grabs!

