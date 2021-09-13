The Price is Right celebrates 50 Seasons

(WKRG) — The Price is Right kicks off its 50th season today! This makes it the longest-running game show in TV history will feature a game each day this week where contestants can win up to 1 Million Dollars.

The new season also welcomes fans back to the studio audience.

Episodes will be available for streaming and on demand on CBS and on Paramount Plus.

“Back to Life” returns with a six-part second season. Daisy Haggard who plays Miri Mattison returns home and back to adulthood after 18 years behind bars. Season 2 picks up three weeks after the season one finale.

Haggard not only stars in the series, she’s also creator and co-writer.

Back to Life season 2 premieres on Showtime tonight, all six episodes of the new season are also available for streaming and On-Demand.

The 91-year-old Clint Eastwood is back on the big screen in “Cry Macho,” his 40th movie as a director.

Eastwood, who also directed the film, plays a former rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who’s in charge of bringing the son of a former boss back home from Mexico. “Cry Macho” will hit the screens on Sept. 17.

Britney Spears announced on Instagram her engagement to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness.”

The news comes days after her father filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

Spears and Asghari met while she shot a music video back in 2016. Spears told a judge back in June she intends to marry Sam Asghari, he would potentially become hubby number three to Spears.