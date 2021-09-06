The Nanny becomes the President

FILE – In this file photo dated Nov. 7, 1985, Britain’s Princess Diana wears the Spencer tiara as she and Prince Charles attend state dinner at Government House in Adelaide, Austraila. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, FILE)

Jeff Daniels stars as a conflicted small-town Pennsylvania police chief in a new Showtime drama series “American Rust,” that is bases on the novel by the same name.

The story follows the chief as he works to solve a murder while protecting the son of the woman he loves. Maura Tierney co-stars.

“American Rust” officially premieres on Showtime Sept. 12, but you can watch the first episode right now, for free on YouTube.

The new princess Diana biopic “Spencer,” that portrays the first week of newly crown princess at Buckingham Palace, has received a warm reception at the Venice Film Festival. Kristen Stewart plays the troubled princess.

“Spencer” arrives in theaters stateside on Nov. 5.



Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot play an FBI agent, con artist, and a thief in the upcoming 130-million-dollar budgeted action thriller, “red notice.”

But making the arrest isn’t as straightforward as it appears.

“Red Notice” will skip a theatrical release and will come directly to Netflix November 12th.

The union that represents actors, the screen actors guild, has a new leader.

Actress Fran Drescher best known from her popular sitcom, the nanny, that ran on CBS for 6 seasons in the nineties is replacing 90210-star Gabrielle Carteris as SAG-AFTRA president.

Drescher ran on a platform of positivity and optimism.