The Met Gala is back after a 2 year absence

(WKRG) — The Met Gala rolled out the Red Carpet for the first time since 2019, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. Among the standouts on the carpet were Billie Eilish as Marilyn Monroe in a in Oscar de la Renta gown, Lil Nas X in a tin-man-esque Versace and ‘Schitt’s Creek’, Dan Levy, in a Loewe political statement outfit. And btw, this year’s must-have accessory… a vaccination card.

Academy Award Winner, Jeff Bridges, has been battling Lymphoma for the past year. This week, he announced on his website that the chemo has worked:

My cancer is in remission he writes, the 9 x 12-inch mass has shrunk to the size of a marble.

Remember Mike Richards the ousted host and executive producer of Jeopardy. As they always teach us, never say never because if you turn on the TV tonight and watch the new season of Jeopardy, guess who is hosting the first five episodes of the season. None other than Richards himself, it’ll be interesting to watch how the edited-out Johnny Gilbert introduction where he introduces him as the new host of the Jeopardy.

Reality show, Cops, that ran for 32 seasons on Fox, when it was abruptly yanked off the air by production company, Viacom, for advancing racist stereotypes, is making a comeback.

Fox Nation, the Fox News premium streamer, just ordered a full season of a reincarnation of the show beginning October 1st.