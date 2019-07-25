‘The Mel Robbins Show’ Debuting on GCCW Fall 2019

LESS TALK. MORE ACTION.

(WFNA) Mel Robbins is a speaker and author who published the 2017 motivational book, The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage. The best-selling book has taken her on a journey around the globe. Now, she is taking her life-changing method on-air!

Her new daytime program, “The Mel Robbins Show, aims to provide viewers an action plan to pursue the goals and future they desire. According to Parade.com, “she hopes it will help viewers become empowered while at the same time they are entertained.”

“I feel if we can find our audience, which I’m going to work day and night to do and to serve, then we have the possibility of making an impact in millions of people’s lives,” she says. “So, my biggest goal for this is to stay true to what is calling me, which is the desire to serve, the desire to make an impact, the desire to collaborate and to connect with people and the desire to do something that helps people and empowers people to improve their lives.”

Watch Mel change lives and strengthen action plans for yourself by tuning in for The Mel Robbins Show premiere on September 16, 2019.

The Mel Robbins Show will air weekdays on The Gulf Coast CW at 11:00

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more show trailers and first-looks at GCCW content.