‘The Mandalorian’ documentary series coming to Disney+

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Star Wars fans are getting excited about a new release.

Disney+ is debuting a new, eight-part documentary series called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Executive producer Jon Favreau hosts the series, which debuts May 4th, the day fans celebrate all things “Star Wars.”

After that, Disney+ will stream new episodes every Friday.

