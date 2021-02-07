‘The Equalizer’ starring Queen Latifah debuts on WKRG 5 after the Super Bowl

(CBS NEWSPATH/WKRG) — The new CBS action drama THE EQUALIZER premieres Sunday after Super Bowl LV on WKRG News 5. Queen Latifah plays Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative who uses her extensive skills to exact justice for those with nowhere else to turn. Check out this preview with Queen Latifah.

Then stay tuned for a special WKRG News 5 at 10. We have several special reports including a visit with the descendants of the people on the last slave to land in the U.S. right here in our backyard. You’ll also hear from the mother shot during a police raid on her home, during which her son also died.

And WKRG News 5 premieres our new series “Driven.” Amanda Devoe tells the stories of people in our community Driven to succeed in lots of different ways.

