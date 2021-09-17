The Emmys return to CBS this Sunday

The biggest night of television is almost here, the Primetime Emmy Awards is set for this weekend on CBS.

Netflix’s “The Crown” is one of the shows making a huge impression, along with “The Mandalorian” from Disney Plus – both tied with 24 nominations, the most this year. Ted lasso is also making waves getting 20 nominations, the most for a first-year comedy. In all shows from the various steaming services set a record with 342 nominations in total.

This year the show welcomes back an in-person audience at the Microsoft Theatre with Cedrick The Entertainer is set to host the big show.

Elton John’s farewell Yellow Brick Tour in Europe has been rescheduled to 2023. The music icon suffered a hip injury recently that requires surgery. The 74-year-old singer still plans to start the U.S. portion of his tour in New Orleans in January 2022.

Warner Bros. are working on a remake of one of the studios biggest romantic dramas, the 1992 megahit “The Bodyguard”, which starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner and grossed more than 400 million dollars worldwide and produced the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, to this date. No cast has been set yet, but some of the combos that have been floated include Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson… and Channing Tatum and Cardi B.

And British TV personality Piers Morgan is coming to American TV next year. He has a new interview show that will air on Fox News.

Morgan has a history of sparking viewer complaints with controversial statements, but Rupert Murdoch says he’s the broadcaster everyone wants but is afraid to hire.