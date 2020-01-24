Taylor Swift shakes Sundance with revealing documentary

Taylor Swift attends the premiere of “Miss Americana” at the Eccles Theater during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) – The normally private Taylor Swift has premiered a revealingly intimate documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. In it, the pop star discloses a past eating disorder, chronicles her inner battle over speaking out about politics and says her 2017 sexual assault court case was a dramatic turning point in her life.

“Miss Americana” is a Netflix documentary directed by Lana Wilson, and it was one the most feverishly awaited film in this year’s Sundance program.

Its premiere was a predictably frenzied scene. Outside the theater in Park City, Utah, dozens of Swift fans sang in unison. The film will debut Jan. 31 on Netflix.

