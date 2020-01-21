Taylor Swift reveals her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 19: Honoree Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Milestone Award from Andrea Swift onstage during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for dcp)

Taylor Swift has revealed to Variety that her mother, Andrea, has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2015. It came back a second time, and she was then diagnosed with a brain tumor in March 2019 during her treatments.

“While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor,” Swift told Variety. “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

She said she plans to cut back on her tour dates this summer to spend some more time with her mother.

“I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen,” she told Variety. “We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

Read more here.

