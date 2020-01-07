“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” producer says “Baby Yoda” is not actually Yoda

(CNN) — John Favreau, the producer for the hit series “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” says the beloved “Baby Yoda” is not a younger version of the Jedi master.

He says there is no way the character, known as “The Child,” is a young Yoda because the series is set after “Return of the Jedi.”

Yoda died in the original trilogy.

Favreau says there are a lot of theories about the creature’s identity, but he’s not giving any hints.

Fans will have to wait until Fall 2020 to see if that question is answered.

“Baby Yoda” has become an internet icon after debuting in the hit Disney Plus series.

