Special ‘Tiger King’ episode hosted by Joel McHale will air Easter Sunday

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Good news, all you cool and cats and kittens more Tiger King is on the way.

Netflix is bringing back its widely talked about docu-series for one more episode with a special host, comedian Joel McHale.

The eighth episode of the show, titled “The Tiger King and I,” will start streaming on April 12.

The aftershow style episode will include interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe

If you’re a fan of the show or its viral memes those names are all very familiar.

Nielsen says the series garnered 34 million unique views in the first 10 days of its release in the U.S. alone.

The Tiger King Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldanado, is serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot involving Carole Baskin. Baskin owns Big Cat Rescue in Tampa.

