MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The famous singing group, Sister Sledge, is debuting a new single that will feature singer, Slegendary.

The singer’s new song, ‘FREE’, “celebrates the freedom that love inspires.” The group is led by singer Debbie Sledge, who is the founding sister of the ‘We Are Family’ legends. The song is said to be an upbeat and vibrant anthem that compliments R&B, funk and pop. This is the first song that the group has released in almost 20 years.

“FREE was written to express the sheer release of limits, setbacks and prisons through Love. A release from guilt, shame, past and future hurts, fears, doubts and emotional wounds. FREE is a testimony and a declaration of the freedom Love brings, a celebration of free will and the ability to trust, hope, dream and create. Within Love’s strong arms, there are no limitations,” said Sledge.

You can listen to the new song by clicking here.