Singer wears ‘Impeached and Re-elected’ dress to the Grammys

LOS ANGELES — A singer’s dress made a political statement at the Grammys as the impeachment battle continues in the Senate.

“Trump 2020” was printed on the front of Joy Villa’s dress. On the back were the words “Impeached and Re-elected.”

In response to a tweet from REAL 92.3 LA on Twitter calling her “worst dressed at the #GrammyAwards,” Villa tweeted, “I always stay winning.”

Those who follow Villa, however, know this isn’t the first time she has used her Grammys appearance as a chance to promote President Donald Trump.

As expected, Twitter had plenty to say about the singer’s 2020 political statement:

that Joy Villa woman wearing a Trump dress every single year to the Grammys and yet has never been nominated and nobody is buying them albums or streaming those songs, so what is even gaining from this? just goofy. — fan account (@hosthetics) January 26, 2020

Joy Villa’s Dress at Grammys Says Trump Impeached and Re-Elected – Variety https://t.co/iB1uwrDASE — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) January 27, 2020

People told Joy Villa you couldn't turn racism, sexism and xenophobia into a dress.



Now look whos laughing! pic.twitter.com/8bX2FOJf46 — follow my bts acc @joonseokisses (@bIinkaholic) January 26, 2020

Joy Villa’s Dress at Grammys Says Trump Impeached and Re-Elected – Variety https://t.co/iB1uwrDASE — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) January 27, 2020

What a beautiful, talented (and brave) representative of America and of President @realdonaldtrump at the Grammys. @Joy_villa pic.twitter.com/eVvUuXnt4a — POTUS Press ✩ (@POTUSPress) January 27, 2020

