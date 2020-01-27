Singer wears ‘Impeached and Re-elected’ dress to the Grammys

LOS ANGELES — A singer’s dress made a political statement at the Grammys as the impeachment battle continues in the Senate.
“Trump 2020” was printed on the front of Joy Villa’s dress. On the back were the words “Impeached and Re-elected.”
In response to a tweet from REAL 92.3 LA on Twitter calling her “worst dressed at the #GrammyAwards,” Villa tweeted, “I always stay winning.”
I always stay winning 😜✨🇺🇸😉 @Desidesigns https://t.co/gfNCMYShQt— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) January 26, 2020
Those who follow Villa, however, know this isn’t the first time she has used her Grammys appearance as a chance to promote President Donald Trump.
View this post on Instagram
As an artist I use my voice for what my heart holds dear: American exceptionalism lifting up integrity, free speech, family values and our beautiful freedom of religion. Thank God for @realdonaldtrump! The first president in USA history to be impeached and re-elected by us, the American people! 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 dress by @desidesignscouture makeup by @nicholerayartistry IN PARTNERSHIP WITH @viralpac @america_against_hollywood ❤️🇺🇸❤️ purse by @minikki_1986 . . #joytribe #maga #grammys #grammys2020 #joyvillagrammys #joyvilla #trump2020 #trumpdress #music #politics #usa #afrolatina #lexit #walkaway
As expected, Twitter had plenty to say about the singer’s 2020 political statement:
As always, Joy Villa is stunning at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/tYSOFBD7ej— 🐢NativeOjibwa🐢 (@Miskwahya) January 27, 2020
that Joy Villa woman wearing a Trump dress every single year to the Grammys and yet has never been nominated and nobody is buying them albums or streaming those songs, so what is even gaining from this? just goofy.— fan account (@hosthetics) January 26, 2020
Joy Villa’s Dress at Grammys Says Trump Impeached and Re-Elected – Variety https://t.co/iB1uwrDASE— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) January 27, 2020
People told Joy Villa you couldn't turn racism, sexism and xenophobia into a dress.— follow my bts acc @joonseokisses (@bIinkaholic) January 26, 2020
Now look whos laughing! pic.twitter.com/8bX2FOJf46
Joy Villa’s Dress at Grammys Says Trump Impeached and Re-Elected – Variety https://t.co/iB1uwrDASE— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) January 27, 2020
What a beautiful, talented (and brave) representative of America and of President @realdonaldtrump at the Grammys. @Joy_villa pic.twitter.com/eVvUuXnt4a— POTUS Press ✩ (@POTUSPress) January 27, 2020
