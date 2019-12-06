Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash

Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Mark Your Calendar
Top Stories
Amber Alert: 2-year-old abducted in Atlanta area
Body found in Bayview Park in Pensacola
What’s Working: Buy a Tree, Change a Life
Republicans, some advocates push for LGBTQ rights bill
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
Top Stories
No. 4 Michigan tops Iowa 103-91 despite 44 points from Garza
Top Stories
Padres get Pham, Cronenworth from Rays for Renfroe
No. 2 Ohio St. chases playoff spot against No. 10 Wisconsin
Jerry Jones tries everything, but Cowboys can’t get it right
NFL coaching carousel started spinning early this year
Special Reports
Holiday Scams
News 5 Investigates
Haunted History
Surviving Breast Cancer
Women’s Health
Border Report Tour
Taking a Toll
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
RESCAN YOUR TV: WKRG 5, WFNA/Gulf Coast CW Moved Frequencies
Community
Magical Christmas Toy Drive
2019 Home For the Holidays Sweepstakes
Veterans Voices
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
Get Fit with 5
Community Calendar
5 Things You Need To Know
Fix This House
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Biker Dad
Home for the Holidays
Gulf Coast CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to Win Baby Shark Sweepstakes
The Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
“THE CW DOG HONORS,” HOSTED BY MARIO LOPEZ, Coming to GCCW in 2020
Top Stories
GCCW Crossover Contest – A Chance to Win Passes to Pensacon 2020!
Top Stories
ANNUAL BENEFIT CONCERT “AMERICA SALUTES YOU PRESENTS GUITAR LEGENDS 3” ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2019
DC UNIVERSE DRAMA SERIES “STARGIRL” SECURES EXCLUSIVE LINEAR WINDOW ON THE CW NETWORK
Extended First-Look at New CW Show, KATY KEENE
Thanksgiving Help: 3 Hands-Free Kitchen Gadgets
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash
Entertainment
Posted:
Dec 6, 2019 / 10:28 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2019 / 10:28 AM CST
Trending Stories
Mass shooting on NAS Pensacola
Pregnant woman murdered in front of her children at grocery store
Mobile judge facing a harassment charge, witnesses say there’s more to the story
Nick Saban visits Theodore High School
Gulf Breeze wrestling coach among injured in NAS Pensacola shooting