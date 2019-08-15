Seinfeld is Heading to GCCW!

We all remember the ‘Junior Mint’ episode, but can you believe it has been 30 YEARS?! Relive all of your favorite Seinfeld moments this fall by watching it on The Gulf Coast CW.

Starting Monday, August 26th, one of the most popular and influential TV programs of all-time will air daily at 6 PM on WFNA.

You’ll get a kick out of reliving all the hilarious moments and iconic characters: comic Jerry Seinfeld, bungling George Costanza, frustrated working gal Elaine Benes and eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer, as they deal with the craziness of everyday life in NYC. Those friends will find trouble ANYWHERE!

